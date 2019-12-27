39 athletes to represent Ukraine at III Winter Youth Olympic Games Lausanne-2020

From 9 to 22 January, 2020 Lausanne, Switzerland, will gather the strongest young representatives of winter sports from all over the world.

Ukrainians will be represented by 39 athletes, who will compete in 12 out of 16 possible disciplines.

Ukrainians will compete in biathlon, cross-country skiing, ice hockey 3x3, luge, figure skating, short-track speed skating, ski jumping, skeleton, freestyle, alpine skiing and snowboarding.

The Games will bring together 1,880 athletes of which - 940 boys and 940 girls.