Ukrainian athletes won 4 medals at III Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne.

Volodymyr Troshkin won gold and Denys Pasko silver medal in hockey 3x3 mixed NOC Team competitions.

Orest Kovalenko got bronze medal in freestyle big air discipline.

Ukrainian figure skating pair Artem Darenskyi and Sofia Nesterova with mixed NOC Team “Vision” won YOG bronze medals.

39 athletes represented Ukraine at the ІІІ Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne.

Ukrainians competed in biathlon, cross-country skiing, ice hockey 3x3, luge, figure skating, short-track speed skating, ski jumping, skeleton, freestyle, alpine skiing and snowboarding.

The Games brought together 1,880 athletes of which - 940 boys and 940 girls.