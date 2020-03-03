SERGEY BUBKA AWARDED OLGA KHARLAN WITH THE RECORD 12TH AWARD AS THE BEST ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Olga Kharlan is Olympic Champion of Beijing-2008, bronze medalist of London-2012, two-time medalist of Rio-2016 in women’s fencing sabre.

In addition, last season, Olga Kharlan confirmed her leadership in Europe and the world, becoming 8-time European and 6-time World Champion.

Harlan remains the record holder by the number of NOC Awards as the Best Athlete of the Month in Ukraine. The Olympic champion in gymnastics Oleg Verniayev is closely followed by 11 Awards.