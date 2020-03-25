Statement from NOC President, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka

Dear Athletes and Coaches, Dear Olympic Family, The International Olympic Committee, together with the Government of Japan, have made a decision on the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo.

The Olympic Games WILL TAKE PLACE no later than summer 2021.



Postponement of the Games enables to safeguard the health of all participants, allows the athletes to prepare for the most important competitions of their life and to reach the peak form to compete for victory.



A victory, that will be both personal and that of all humanity over a difficult struggle.



The Olympic Flame has already been ignited in Ancient Olympia and will remain lit in Tokyo throughout this period. Today it is a symbol of faith and hope for all mankind and lighting the flame at the Opening ceremony of the Olympic Games will mean that peace and tranquility reigns again on the planet.