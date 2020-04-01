WOA calls on Olympians to use delayed Games time to focus on their communities

“With the postponement of Tokyo 2020, our Olympic dreams may have to wait a little longer, however, we can all now focus our combined efforts to actively support others within our communities. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all of our lives, we are facing a challenge much bigger than sport and now is the time for us to join forces to beat this together.

“Sport is only one part of what it means to be an Olympian. Despite the Games being postponed, the Olympic spirit lives on and burns brightly, which is why we have a responsibility as role models to take a leading role within wider society through helping others. Ensuring we all follow our local guidance is a priority, however, where you can, volunteer to help those more vulnerable, organise a group video call with family and friends or simply pick up the phone to a neighbour. The smallest actions can make all the difference to someone in need.

“Each individual Olympian can be a real influence in their community and society at large. They can be a great help to their governments and medical experts by amplifying the messages and guidelines which are in place to ensure everyone's safety.

“As the world unites to heal, a huge amount of work will need to be done to support communities affected across the world. The togetherness and kindness shown to one another during these dark times can be the springboard for us all to make changes, small or great, to create a world we are proud of. The World Olympians Association already has a network of National Olympians Associations engaging with communities across the world to leave a lasting legacy.

“When the time comes for Tokyo 2020 hosted in 2021, let us make it not just a celebration of sport but also of all the collective effort which helped the world get through the COVID-19 pandemic.“

Joël Bouzou OLY

President, World Olympians Association