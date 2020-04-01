EOC ATHLETES’ COMMISSION STATEMENT ON TOKYO 2020 POSTPONEMENT

Dear Fellow Athletes, Dear Friends, The EOC Athletes’ Commission fully supports the IOC’s decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games until 2021. The health, safety and well-being of all athletes, as well as everyone involved in the Games, is right now the primary concern in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

As your representatives, we are aware of the challenges that you are currently facing. This situation might have affected many aspects of your lives: from the limited possibilities for adequate training to the potential planned retirement post-Tokyo 2020 or deferred family planning.

We will continue to fight for your rights and opportunities and ensure that you continue to receive the support you need and deserve during these unprecedented times. It is in these moments that the voice of the athletes must be heard louder than ever, and we strongly encourage each of you to connect with us and share your experiences, concerns and questions, as we walk along the same path together.

We will continue to communicate directly with the IOC Athletes’ Commission and commit to providing you with the most updated and trustable information.

In encouraging all athletes to stay safe, healthy and active, we look forward to seeing you all competing at the best of your shape in Tokyo in 2021.

Sincerely Yours,

EOC Athletes’ Commission