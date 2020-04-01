ANOC Athletes’ Commission Statement

Dear Friends and Colleagues, On behalf of the ANOC Athletes’ Commission, we would like to thank the IOC and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee for confirming the dates of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and providing athletes from NOCs around the world with the certainty they desperately need during these uncertain times.

We recognize that the reorganization of the world's greatest sports event is exceptionally complex and requires consultation with many different stakeholders. And so we are grateful for the speed with which this decision has been taken and that the interests of the athletes have been put at the center of the decision-making process.

The uncertainty around Tokyo 2020 was a source of great anxiety for many athletes and with the confirmation of these dates, athletes can dedicate their full attention to what is most important – protecting their health and those around them.

By postponing the Games to July 2021, the IOC and Tokyo 2020 has helped to safeguard the health of the athletes while also allowing them a fair and equal chance to train, prepare, and where necessary, qualify. The current global pandemic affects athletes differently in different countries and so it is important that as much time as possible is given to ensure a level playing field in Tokyo. These dates also give International Federations more time to arrange the remaining qualification events which thousands of athletes are reliant on to secure Olympic qualification.

There are clearly many challenges that lie ahead and the ANOC Athletes' Commission, working in partnership with the IOC Athletes' Commission and Continental Associations' Athletes' Commissions will continue to support athletes in every way possible. We will continue to ensure that the athlete voice is represented and heard. And we will continue to help athletes navigate the unique challenges that this situation presents. We also recommend athletes follow Athlete365 to keep up to date on all the latest news and information.

We have no doubt that Tokyo 2020 will be an outstanding Olympic Games and a true celebration of humanity. The global athlete community will be forever thankful to Tokyo 2020, the city of Tokyo and the Japanese government for showing such flexibility. Just like the Olympic flame, athletes' Olympic dreams can now continue to burn brightly through to 8 August 2021.

We wish everyone good health and stay safe!

Mrs Karo Lelai

Chair - ANOC Athletes' Commission