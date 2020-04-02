Sergey Bubka chaired NOC of Ukraine Executive Board Meeting online

Today the NOC of Ukraine President, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka chaired Executive Board meeting online. The main issue on the agenda is the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, which have been postponed to the new date and will be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021.

Sergey Bubka once again informed that the adoption of this important decision was preceded by numerous detailed discussions with all subjects of the World Olympic Movement, IOC members, the World Health Organization, the Government of Japan, National Olympic Committees, International Federations, athletes.

The Executive Board expressed its full support for the IOC decision and policy, and expressed its deep gratitude to the IOC Olympic Solidarity for its continued support of athletes and teams during this difficult time.

Sergey Bubka noted that 57% of the Olympic licenses for the Tokyo Games have already been allocated and will remain valid, with respect to the remaining 43% of passes the system of qualifications will be finalized by international federations in cooperation with the International Olympic Committee. "It was also decided that the Games would retain the title" Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games" and all IOC Olympic Solidarity athletic support programs for teams would be continued until 2021, until the beginning of the Games," he added.