International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
06 April 2020 Share
International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

Today is the International Day for Sport for Development and Peace, launched in 2013 by the United Nations, together with the International Olympic Committee.

Great number of Ukrainian athletes as well as national sport federations, NOC regional subdivisions and sport schools joined its celebration raising WhiteCard as a sign of peace in the world.

“As a Champion for Peace I know the value of sport.

Sports give me a lot, give me the possibility to discover the world and give me the biggest value – to build friendship with my friends.

And of course, we know that sport unites people, promotes the peace and builds global friendship.

I join the #WhiteCard campaign that symbolizes the unity and solidarity of the people through sport.

Live in peace! Be strong! 

Sport is unique! Enjoy the sport!”, - said Sergey Bubka in his message.

In the present crisis, the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace celebrated on April 6th, is a propitious day to send a strong message of global solidarity and reinforce our bonds with each other in an indissoluble way through sport. 
