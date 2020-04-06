International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

“As a Champion for Peace I know the value of sport.

Sports give me a lot, give me the possibility to discover the world and give me the biggest value – to build friendship with my friends.

And of course, we know that sport unites people, promotes the peace and builds global friendship.

I join the #WhiteCard campaign that symbolizes the unity and solidarity of the people through sport.

Live in peace! Be strong!

Sport is unique! Enjoy the sport!”, - said Sergey Bubka in his message.