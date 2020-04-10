NOC of Ukraine: Modern challenges as a step towards new opportunities

Today, the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the world and humans while forcing society to adapt to the new realities of life. In quarantine, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, headed by Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka, quickly transformed its activity by switching to an effective remote working.

With the use of modern technologies and trends, the interaction with all subjects of the Olympic Movement has been successfully continued. On-line meetings of the office, meetings of the NOC Executive Board which expressed its full support for the IOC wise decision to postpone the Olympic Games in Tokyo, as well as Olympic Commissions’ meetings are systematically held online. NOC is working in close cooperation with national federations and foreign partners - the International Olympic Committee, the Association of National Olympic Committees, the European Olympic Committees.

During a videoconference with participation of all Ukrainian NOC 25 regional offices, a new plan of action on sharing the Olympic ideas and values, implementation of traditional Olympic projects in the current environment, and assistance to athletes’ preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, in particular, by providing scholarships and grants, and equipment for home training were discussed.

The NOC of Ukraine actively applies innovative methods in providing new opportunities for self-development and education of athletes, coaches and sports specialists. At the initiative of the NOC Commission “Athlete’s Entourage” and “Olympic Education and Culture” Commission, the idea of creating an online educational platform was introduced, as well as series of webinars for athletes and their mentors were launched. NOC is working on the improvement of the electronic Olympic library.

A powerful tool in the activities of the NOC is the social media, which are now of particular importance. The Challenge #Train at Home, initiated by the NOC Athlete’s Entourage Commission and the Athletes Commission, is very popular both among athletes and healthy lifestyle enthusiasts, who urge citizens to take care of their health, to stay at home, and not to forget about exercising and sport even while being at home.

The Olympic Family of Ukraine actively joined the #WHITECARD campaign, raising a white card in all corners of the country to mark the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace. Among the participants of the action there are more than 100 glorious Olympians of Ukraine, among them: Sergey Bubka, Vadym Gutsait, Natalia Dobrynska, Iryna Merleni, Viktor Ruban, Olga Kharlan, Yuriy Cheban, Anastasia Kozhenkova, Olena Pidhrushna, Olena Kostevych, Valeriy Andriytsev, Olga Saladukha, Zhan Beleniuk, Illia Kvasha, Anna Rizatdinova, Sergiy Kulish and many others.

“The Olympic flame has already been lit in Ancient Olympia and will stay in Tokyo throughout the time. Today, it is a symbol of the faith and hope of all mankind, and the flame lighting at the opening of the Olympic Games will show that peace and harmony reign on the planet. In the meantime, we, together with the world community, are keeping up with the time, responding appropriately to all the challenges we face today and looking for new opportunities,”- said Sergey Bubka, the IOC Executive Board Member, NOC President, Olympic Champion.