National Olympic Committee of Ukraine continues to develop information and educational program for athletes

An online seminar “#1 000 000 likes during quarantine” was held within the framework of the educational project of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Sportcamp&More. It was initiated by the NOC Athletes’ Entourage Commission and the NOC Athletes’ Commission. Yaroslav Vedmid, CEO and founder of one of the leading digital agencies in Ukraine lectured at the webinar.

“This lecture was the next step in the implementation of our information and educational platform for athletes and experts in the field. Thanks to the seminar, the athletes gained valuable knowledge and advice on the successful promotion of their pages on social media, increase of attention and interest of fans, introduction of online training and online challenges,” the President of the NOC of Ukraine, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka said.

Over 80 famous Ukrainian athletes participate in educational webinars, including: Sergey Bubka, Natalia Dobrynska, Olena Hovorova, Olga Saladukha, Anastasia Kozhenkova, Yurii Cheban, Olena Pidhrushna, Yulia Dzhima, Valeriy Andriitsev, Illia Kvasha and many others.

It should be noted that the Sportcamp&More project includes a series of regular practical seminars on the development of athletes' career, the balance of sport and education, social adaptation after the completion of active performances, further development and self-improvement. Earlier, an online training was held for athletes and their mentors with the famous self-improvement coach Isaac Pintosevich.