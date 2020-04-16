The NOC Athletes’ Entourage Commission and the Athletes' Commission discussed the educational directions for the development of athletes and their entourage

Today, the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Sergey Bubka took part in the online meeting of the NOC of Ukraine Athletes’ Entourage Commission and the Athletes’ Commission chaired by Olympic medalists Olena Govorova and Olga Saladukha respectively.

The Commissions supported the decision of the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of course, psychologically current satiation is very difficult for everyone, but we need to look only forward. This is a flipped page. Do not give slack, move and be strong. Do not give up! Life is a constant struggle and you must always fight. Athletes are strong people, the gene pool of the nation. And after sports career life does not end, so today you need to think about tomorrow. Both in sport and in life you need to develop, improve and learn,” said Sergey Bubka, who chairs the Athletes’ Entourage Commission of the International Olympic Committee.

During the meeting, its participants discussed the informational and educational project Sportcamp&More that involves famous lecturers, the introduction of a series of webinars for athletes and coaches where scientists and experts of the Olympic Institute talk on various aspects of preparation for the Olympic Games, psychological state, nutrition etc.

The members of the Commissions considered the issue of promoting a healthy lifestyle and playing sports among the young generation by publishing children's books and creating an educational online platform.

A member of the NOC Athletes’ Commission, Dmytro Kirpulianskyi, spoke in detail about the IOC Athlete365 educational program and the possibility of its distribution among the Ukrainian sports community. More details on this project will subsequently be available on the official resources of the NOC of Ukraine.