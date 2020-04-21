Sergey Bubka spent over two hours online talking with leading athletes and coaches

Two-and-a-half hours as one moment - in this atmosphere a video meeting was held by the Olympic champion, legend of the world sport, President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Sergey Bubka with over 200 athletes from summer and winter sports preparing for the Olympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing, and their mentors.

During the meeting, the outstanding athlete shared his life and sports experience, gave valuable tips, revealed his own secrets and visions of success. The discussion involved a large number of useful and relevant topics of interest to athletes and coaches. In particular, it is the postponement of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo.

“You must be strong and worthy to accept what has already happened. You should move forward. You must continue to prepare in today's conditions and reach your top form by the new dates of the Olympic Games - July 23 – August 8, 2021. We must accept new challenges and continue our work,” said Sergey Bubka.

The participants discussed the issues of psychological aspects, motivation and certainty, overcoming defeats and downs, human values, the role of coaches and social role of athlete, the athlete’s social integration after retiring from sport and many more.

“The power is in each of us! Your success is in your hands. Go ahead in spite of any difficulties. Don't give up! Work, learn, improve yourself! We must create ourselves, our lives, our careers, our future. Life is a struggle! Continue this struggle and you will win,”- added the experienced athlete, a meeting with whom the athletes enthusiastically“ disassembled ”into the quotes.