Foreign athletes and coaches have joined the NOC of Ukraine educational project

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine continues to develop its own educational projects.

The next step was a webinar "The rights of athletes they are not aware about", with sports lawyer Ievgen Pronin.

An online meeting with top athletes and coaches was held with the participation of the NOC of Ukraine President, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka in the framework of the informational and educational Sportcamp&more project, which was initiated by the NOC Athletes' Entourage Commission and the NOC Athletes' Commission, in particular, by Olympic medalists Olena Govorova and Natalia Dobrynska.

The webinar brought together about 200 athletes and coaches. At the invitation of the NOC of Ukraine, representatives of 7 countries were pleased to join the discussion: Armenia, Moldova, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia.

"The Olympic family has always been distinguished by its solidarity, friendship and support, therefore, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine is always happy to share its experience and knowledge with colleagues and friends from different countries. Even under quarantine, we find new effective forms of development of our programs for the benefit of athletes and coaches. We invite our friends from other countries to participate in our further activities," Sergey Bubka said.



