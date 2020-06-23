A large-scale online relay brought together thousands of Ukrainians under the sign # OLYMPICDAY2020UA

The beginning of summer is associated worldwide, in particular, with major sporting event – the Olympic Day that is dedicated to the International Olympic Committee foundation (23 June 1894).

In Ukraine this day has become not just a good tradition, but a truly great family sporting celebration.

This year the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, due to quarantine measures, slightly changed the event format and organized a large-scale online relay, which over the three weeks covered the whole country: from east to west and from south to north.

The Olympic day relay had no limits and boundaries, bringing together thousands of the sport supporters around the unique and universal Olympic ideals – the eminent athletes of different times and the athletes-candidates for participation in the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, the famous figures of art and culture, sports enthusiasts and sports schools students, preschoolers and students.

The conditions for participation were quite easy and simple. Everyone could become a part of the large Olympic family of Ukraine and feel like a real Olympian by filming a video from practicing his/her favorite sport, posting it to one of the social networks and passing the baton to the next participant with an offer to tell his/her own sports story. Nothing brings together better, but your favorite occupation, supporting the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.

All regional branches of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine in each region joined actively to the relay. Day after day, the representatives of the Olympic branches, taking into account the quarantine requirements, prepared their original online presentations of the Olympic Day celebration representing their sporting regions, to which their colleagues from all regions joined in video mode.

Each branch tried its best to demonstrate the achievements of the region. They chose iconic places for their presentations - stadiums and ancient monuments, museums of Olympic glory and leading specialized educational institutions, which fully revealed those sports traditions inherent in their region, talked about the achievements of their legendary Olympians and talented young athletes. At the end of each presentation, the Olympic branches passed from region to region a kind of "relay baton" in the form of a letter and a symbol. Therefore, at the finish in the capital of Ukraine, the symbolic inscription "OLYMPIC DAY IN UKRAINE 2020-06-23" was put together, personifying the unity of the whole country and the Olympic Movement.

"Despite the difficult situation in the world, Olympic Day in Ukraine swept all over the country and became a real bright holiday. Sincere gratitude to everyone who joined our Olympic online relay and shared Olympic values. Hundreds of megabytes of your creative, positive videos with the hashtag # olympicday2020ua are bright example that no matter how the world changes, Olympic values ​​and the importance of sports in our lives are adamant. Together we can overcome all difficulties and the great Olympic history will continue in Tokyo! ", - said a member of the IOC Executive Board, President of the NOC of Ukraine, Olympic champion Sergey Bubka.