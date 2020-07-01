About 5000 athletes and coaches from 11 countries joined a series of scientific and educational webinars of the NOC of Ukraine

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, responding to modern challenges, continues to implement new methods and ways for the further development of the Olympic movement.

One of its successful activities during the quarantine was a series of weekly online meetings with athletes, coaches and specialists of the field dedicated to Olympic education and training.



During ten scietific webinars held by the NOC, their participants gained important and useful knowledge about Olympic training, the basics of balanced nutrition, psychological support, Olympic education and history and much more.

The lecturers were experts, professors of the Olympic Institute of the National University of Physical Education and Sports of Ukraine, in particular, Volodymyr Platonov, Maryia Bulatova, Larysa Gunina, Nadiia Vysochina, Iryna Sivash.

At the invitation of the NOC of Ukraine, about 5000 athletes, coaches and sports specialists from 11 countries joined online meetings, including representatives of Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Uzbekistan and Estonia.

“We have to be flexible and efficient, looking for new ways to move forward. In this difficult time, it is important to pay maximum attention to education and development, gaining new knowledge. The National Olympic Committee is pleased to implement an important and useful scientific and educational program and to involve colleagues and friends from the NOCs of other countries,” said Sergey Bubka, President of the NOC of Ukraine and Olympic Champion.