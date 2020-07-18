COMMITMENT TO CLEAN SPORT INTACT FOR TOKYO 2020 AS GLOBAL FIGHT AGAINST DOPING REMAINS STRONG

The IOC Session today received updates on the anti-doping front from both the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Testing Agency (ITA), including the necessary adaptations that have been taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
Здоровье и безопасность всех вовлеченных сторон - приоритет
К далеко идущим последствиям пандемии COVID-19 для спортивного мира относятся значительные последствия для глобальной антидопинговой системы. В начале марта, когда вирус распространялся по всему миру, ВАДА призвала антидопинговые организации (АДО) во всем мире уделять приоритетное внимание здоровью и безопасности, а также предлагать всеобъемлющие руководящие принципы для защиты целостности программ допинг-контроля. Эти руководящие принципы, разработанные в консультации с заинтересованными сторонами, в том числе (ITA и Национальными антидопинговыми организациями (NADO)), были обновлены по мере развития ситуации с акцентом на том, как наилучшим образом осуществлять программы тестирования при одновременной защите здоровья и безопасности всех участников. параллельно с этим, WADA постоянно обновляло информацию о спортсменах, публикуя регулярные документы вопросов и ответов.
Конгресс США и Закон Родченкова
После доклада в июне, представленного Управлением национальной политики США по контролю над наркотиками (ONDCP) Конгрессу США, призывающего сократить финансирование ВАДА, если США не получат больше представительства в управлении агентства, ВАДА направило подробное опровержение Конгресс. Была проведена последующая встреча с Комитетом Сената США по ассигнованиям, и были отправлены последующие документы. ВАДА подтвердило свою готовность помочь США в борьбе с допингом.
Хотя ВАДА решительно поддерживает правительства, использующие свои законодательные полномочия для защиты чистых спортсменов в борьбе с допингом, она призвала Сенат США рассмотреть широко распространенные опасения по поводу закона Родченкова. Хотя некоторые аспекты Закона будут способствовать борьбе с допингом, ВАДА имеет несколько оговорок в отношении данного Закона в том виде, в котором он написан, особенно в отношении вопроса об экстратерриториальной юрисдикции, о чем также упоминалось в этом заявлении МОК от марта 2020 г.
Подготовка к Всемирному антидопинговому кодексу и стандартам 2021 года
Planned for mid-March, WADA’s annual symposium, the aim of which was to prepare for the implementation of the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to help Code Signatories prepare for implementation of the 2021 Code and Standards taking effect on 1 January 2021, a new programme, entitled “WADA’s Code Implementation Support Programme”, has gone live. Available via an e-learning platform, resources include factsheets, video tutorials, checklists, presentations and pre-recorded webinars. Final versions of the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards were published on 16 June.
International Weightlifting Federation update
Following information and evidence received by WADA from the team that conducted the McLaren Independent Weightlifting Investigation on the activities of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), WADA asked for immediate action from the IWF on all pending doping cases, with priority given to those close to the statute of limitations. WADA will monitor this process closely, while also continuing its own ongoing investigation in order to determine if further action is necessary in terms of compliance of the IWF.
The IOC Session was also given an update by WADA on RUSADA compliance and Operation LIMS. WADA’s full report can be found here.
Vast testing programme ready for Tokyo 2020
As a result of the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the ITA has been adapting its anti-doping programmes for delivery in 2021. Most specifically, pre-Games testing activities will be updated in order to fit the new timeframe. The ITA confirmed that its Tokyo 2020 Pre-Games Expert Group will resume its work at the end of the summer with the aim of starting to issue targeted recommendations in autumn.
The ITA reported that out of-competition sample collection and in-competition tests significantly dropped during the pandemic, while doping controls were carried out whenever and wherever possible, prioritising the health of athletes and the anti-doping workforce. Despite the difficult circumstances, the ITA maintained all its other anti-doping activities and services for its partners throughout lockdown. The Agency issued specific guidelines on increased sanitary precautions and also made the necessary arrangements to be ready to carry out planned and rescheduled tests.
Lausanne 2020 focused on education
The ITA also shared its final report of its Anti-Doping Programme for the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Lausanne 2020. Both in- and out-of-competition tests were performed during the YOG, and no Adverse Analytical Findings were reported. New paperless solutions were implemented for the first time, showing potential to be further used for Tokyo 2020. The ITA placed strong emphasis on education during the YOG, and delivered an interactive learning workshop on the doping control process that proved to be very popular among the young athletes.
New partnerships strengthen the fight against doping
A new partnership between the ITA and the International Cycling Union (UCI) was announced earlier this year. As of January 2021, the ITA will be responsible for managing the UCI’s anti-doping programme and a dedicated ITA Cycling Unit will be created.
The ITA has developed the International Doping Control Officer (IDCO) Training & Certification Programme, which it launched in July. The ITA IDCO Training Programme aims to offer athletes of the world the guarantee that wherever they are tested and whatever sport they compete in, the doping controls they are subject to are conducted safely, respectfully and with trained professionals. ITA Certified IDCOs will be trusted experts in the professional, operational and World Anti-Doping Code compliance aspects required to deliver out-of-competition and in-competition testing programmes at international sporting events. In the future, it is the ITA’s vision that only ITA-Certified IDCOs will collect samples at the Olympic Games and International Federations’ events.
More information and the ITA’s full report to the IOC Session can be found here.
Постоянно действующий антидопинговый отдел CAS
В своем отчете для сессии Международный арбитражный совет по спорту (ICAS) указал, что постоянная антидопинговая служба CAS начала (ADD) свою деятельность 1 января 2019 года под председательством бывшего федерального судьи Швейцарии Иво Эусебио. Было назначено 54 арбитра, имеющих опыт в антидопинговых правилах, и 14 МФ полностью делегировали свои решения о нарушениях и санкциях в CAS ADD.