COMMITMENT TO CLEAN SPORT INTACT FOR TOKYO 2020 AS GLOBAL FIGHT AGAINST DOPING REMAINS STRONG

The IOC Session today received updates on the anti-doping front from both the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Testing Agency (ITA), including the necessary adaptations that have been taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Здоровье и безопасность всех вовлеченных сторон - приоритет

К далеко идущим последствиям пандемии COVID-19 для спортивного мира относятся значительные последствия для глобальной антидопинговой системы. В начале марта, когда вирус распространялся по всему миру, ВАДА призвала антидопинговые организации (АДО) во всем мире уделять приоритетное внимание здоровью и безопасности, а также предлагать всеобъемлющие руководящие принципы для защиты целостности программ допинг-контроля. Эти руководящие принципы, разработанные в консультации с заинтересованными сторонами, в том числе (ITA и Национальными антидопинговыми организациями (NADO)), были обновлены по мере развития ситуации с акцентом на том, как наилучшим образом осуществлять программы тестирования при одновременной защите здоровья и безопасности всех участников. параллельно с этим, WADA постоянно обновляло информацию о спортсменах, публикуя регулярные документы вопросов и ответов.

Конгресс США и Закон Родченкова

После доклада в июне, представленного Управлением национальной политики США по контролю над наркотиками (ONDCP) Конгрессу США, призывающего сократить финансирование ВАДА, если США не получат больше представительства в управлении агентства, ВАДА направило подробное опровержение Конгресс. Была проведена последующая встреча с Комитетом Сената США по ассигнованиям, и были отправлены последующие документы. ВАДА подтвердило свою готовность помочь США в борьбе с допингом.

Хотя ВАДА решительно поддерживает правительства, использующие свои законодательные полномочия для защиты чистых спортсменов в борьбе с допингом, она призвала Сенат США рассмотреть широко распространенные опасения по поводу закона Родченкова. Хотя некоторые аспекты Закона будут способствовать борьбе с допингом, ВАДА имеет несколько оговорок в отношении данного Закона в том виде, в котором он написан, особенно в отношении вопроса об экстратерриториальной юрисдикции, о чем также упоминалось в этом заявлении МОК от марта 2020 г.

Подготовка к Всемирному антидопинговому кодексу и стандартам 2021 года

Planned for mid-March, WADA’s annual symposium, the aim of which was to prepare for the implementation of the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to help Code Signatories prepare for implementation of the 2021 Code and Standards taking effect on 1 January 2021, a new programme, entitled “WADA’s Code Implementation Support Programme”, has gone live. Available via an e-learning platform, resources include factsheets, video tutorials, checklists, presentations and pre-recorded webinars. Final versions of the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards were published on 16 June.

International Weightlifting Federation update

Following information and evidence received by WADA from the team that conducted the McLaren Independent Weightlifting Investigation on the activities of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), WADA asked for immediate action from the IWF on all pending doping cases, with priority given to those close to the statute of limitations. WADA will monitor this process closely, while also continuing its own ongoing investigation in order to determine if further action is necessary in terms of compliance of the IWF.

The IOC Session was also given an update by WADA on RUSADA compliance and Operation LIMS. WADA’s full report can be found here.