NOC of Ukraine has released a series of short motivational videos to mark the European Week of Sport

Today, on September 23, European Week of Sport (EWS) will start across Europe at the initiative of the European Commission. EWS encourages sports and physical activity and aims to raise awareness among the population on the healthy lifestyle benefits. The week is designed for everyone regardless of age, origin and level of physical fitness, and helps people, public authorities, sports movement, NGOs and the private sector to cooperate in the field of sports.

For the second year in a row, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has been the coordinator of the European Sports Week in Ukraine.

As part of a wide range of EWS events and activities that are taking place throughout the country, in order to spread vivid stories and successful role models, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has created a series of 5 short motivational videos about the formula for success from famous athletes and show business outstanding personalities. The videos are aimed at spreading Olympic values, promoting a healthy lifestyle and physical activity.

In particular, one of the heroes of the videos is the Ambassador of the European Week of Sports in Ukraine, the UNESCO Champion for Sport, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka. The NOC of Ukraine President and International Olympic Committee Member speaks about his sports career, the importance of motivation in life and the secrets of success.

"Overcome yourself, overcome everyone! Don’t stop, even when you work with no result. At that moment, more than ever, you need to believe in your dream. That's when the result will come, because life is a fight. When we see great athletes, we see people who have gained great achievements and great heights. They were committed, they worked hard, and they sustained enough to do it. The main point is they never gave up, they believed in their victory and moved forward," Sergey Bubka says in the video.

You can find the full version of the video at the link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xUOFAjUmJ0&t=188s