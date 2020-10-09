Olympic Committees of Ukraine and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Unedrstanding

The document was signed by the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Sergey Bubka and his colleague, President of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan Rustam Shaabdurakhmonov. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Ukraine Alisher Kurmanov also took part in the ceremony.

Taking into account the current conditions, the signing ceremony was held via videoconference.

In particular, cooperation between the National Olympic Committees will include the exchange of sports delegations, involvement of athletes, coaches and sports specialists to joint training camps and competitions in various sports in the territories of both countries.

The parties agreed to join efforts in the field of sports programs, development of sports medicine, Olympic education and sports infrastructure, exchange of experience in conducting sports events and training camps etc.

“The signing of the Memorandum is an important and significant event in the strengthening of friendship between our countries and the development of sports, in particular. I have repeatedly visited Uzbekistan during my sports career, so I know first-hand what a wonderful and sports country it is. I am convinced that the Memorandum will become an impetus for closer and more fruitful cooperation, so that our athletes and coaches could communicate, exchange experience, train, compete and improve together,” stressed the NOC of Ukraine President Sergey Bubka.

“We are very happy to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation with a great sports country. I would like to express special words of gratitude to you, Mr. Bubka, for your contribution to the development of the Olympic movement. It is worth noting your special role in the development of the sports history of Uzbekistan. You took part in laying the first brick in the building of our National Olympic Committee and the athletics sports centre. It became the foundation for further strengthening of our relations in sports life,” Rustam Shaabdurakhmonov emphasized.