During the NOC of Ukraine webinar Olympians learned about the main changes in the World Anti-Doping Program

On the initiative of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the National Anti-Doping Center of Ukraine, an online seminar "Major changes in the World Anti-Doping Program” was held for the athletes representing summer and winter Olympic sports.

The NOC of Ukraine President, the IOC Member and Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka, Director of the National Anti-Doping Center of Ukraine Ivan Kurlishchuk, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Nina Lemesh greeted more than 350 athletes participating in the event.

“The topic of clean sport, the fight against doping is extremely important and painful in modern sports; it gets great attention of the world community. The rules are being constantly changed and updated. We need to follow new information, regularly gain knowledge, improve our awareness of doping issues,” said Sergey Bubka, emphasizing that the NOC of Ukraine will continue to take strong position of zero tolerance to doping, comprehensively promoting the conduct of scientific and educational seminars on anti-doping, publication of relevant literature.

The seminar participants received useful information provided by NADC experts Iaroslav Kruchek and Oleksandr Tkachuk regarding the main changes in the World Anti-Doping Program, in particular, the updates of the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code, the Prohibited List 2021, submission of whereabouts information, risks while taking sports nutritional supplements, obtaining Therapeutic Use Exemption, etc.