The NOC of Ukraine organized webinar for the coaches, doctors and sports experts on the main changes in the World Anti-Doping Program

A webinar on the main changes in the World Anti-Doping Program organized by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the National Anti-Doping Center of Ukraine was held online for about 200 coaches, doctors and sports specialists.

The participants of the event were welcomed by the NOC of Ukraine President, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka, the Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzait and NADC Director Ivan Kurlischuk.

"The NOC of Ukraine continues to take a firm and principled position of zero tolerance to doping. Together with colleagues, the Olympic Committee comprehensively promotes the conduct of scientific and educational seminars on anti-doping, publication of relevant literature," Sergey Bubka said.

"A coach is more than just a sports training instructor, it is a mentor, a teacher, an educator. We need to improve ourselves constantly. As the head of the IOC Athletes’ Entourage Commission, I also initiated that both the athlete and his/her entire entourage: coaches, masseurs, doctors, managers and others be responsible for the wrong actions and use of doping,” the NOC President added.

Vadym Gutzait emphasized the importance of the webinar topic and the need for constant attention to anti-doping issues by coaches and sports experts. "We have always been and will continue to stand for pure sport. Our sports country must honestly win medals and every athlete, mentor, doctor and all team members must understand their responsibility," he said.

The attendees have learned on the updates of the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code, the Prohibited List for 2021, submission of whereabouts information, the danger of taking sports nutritional supplements, and obtaining Therapeutic Use Exemption. The lecturers were NADC specialists Yaroslav Kruchek and Oleksandr Tkachuk.

As a reminder, last week, on November 5, a similar webinar was successfully held at the initiative of the NOC of Ukraine, which was joined by about 350 Ukrainian athletes.