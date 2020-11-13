Olympic event for pupils of the Lviv kindergarten "Zolotyi klyuchyk"

A real Olympic holiday these days was held in Lviv kindergarten "Zolotyi klyuchyk". With the support of the regional branches of the Olympic Academy and the NOC of Ukraine and the assistance of the director of the kindergarten Lyudmila Khomyak, interesting and exciting "Kids Games " took place in this children's preschool institution in compliance with the quarantine requirements.

Physical education teacher of the kindergarten, candidate for master of sports in rowing, graduated from Lviv College of Sports and Lviv State University of Physical Culture Anna Logai together with educator Myroslava Shemechko told young Lviv residents about the Olympic Games, Olympic symbols and on the 30th anniversary of the NOC of Ukraine, which will be celebrated this year, in December.

With special interest and real emotions, boys and girls took part in the Olympic warm-up, relay competitions and coloring pages in special Olympic books from the NOC of Ukraine.

And at the end of a real sports holiday, all preschoolers of the "Zolotyi klyuchyk" and their educators with positive emotions and great enthusiasm considered all the gifts with Olympic symbols.