GENDER EQUALITY AND YOUTH AT THE HEART OF THE PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC SPORTS PROGRAMME

The executive board of the International Olympic Committee approved the event programme and athlete quotas for the Olympic games Paris 2024, which are centred on gender equality and youth. Skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and breaking were confirmed as additional sports proposed by the Paris 2024 Organising Committee. This new flexibility is part of the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020. Today’s decision will help to make the Olympic Games Paris 2024 fit for a post-corona world.

В соответствии с рекомендациями Комиссии по олимпийской программе, основные черты олимпийской программы Парижа 2024 года включают:

- Ровно 50 процентов участия мужчин и женщин, что является следствием гендерного равенства, уже достигнутого в Токио 2020, в котором будет 48,8 процента женщин.

- Рост числа смешанных гендерных мероприятий с 18 до 22 по сравнению с Токио 2020.

- Скейтбординг, спортивное скалолазание, серфинг и брейкинг утверждены в качестве дополнительных видов спорта на основании предложения Парижа 2024 года. Брейкинг дебютирует на Олимпийских играх.

- Сокращение общей квоты спортсменов (включая все новые виды спорта) ровно до 10 500 человек.

- Сокращение общего количества мероприятий, окончательная программа - 329 мероприятий.

“With this programme, we are making the Olympic Games Paris 2024 fit for the post-corona world. We are further reducing the cost and complexity of hosting the Games. While we will achieve gender equality already at the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, we will see for the first time in Olympic history the participation of the exact same number of female athletes as male athletes. There is also a strong focus on youth,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

GENDER EQUALITY

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 next year will be the first gender equal Olympic Games, with an overall 48.8 per cent female participation, which will be further increased at Paris 2024, reaching the exact same number of male and female athletes for the first time in Olympic history.

Athletics, boxing and cycling will reach full gender equality for the first time ever at Paris 2024, meaning 28 out of 32 sports on the Paris 2024 programme will be fully gender balanced.

Paris 2024 will also mark a growth in mixed events on the programme, compared to Tokyo 2020, from 18 to 22.

ATHLETE QUOTAS

The 10,500-athlete quota set for Paris 2024, including new sports, will lead to an overall reduction in the number of athletes – 592 fewer compared to Tokyo 2020 (11,092). It will also lead to a reduction in the number of officials, and therefore in the overall size and complexity of the Games.

The reduction across the 28 sports has been proportionate and focused on those sports that can best absorb the reduction, whilst maintaining the universality of the Games.

Weightlifting

The highest quota reduction was made in weightlifting, which also had four events removed from the programme. The sport now has five events per gender, with a quota of 120 athletes, compared to 196 in Tokyo (and prior to that, 260 at Rio 2016), with the specific weight classes to be finalised by the IWF in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In making its decisions about weightlifting, the IOC EB considered its strong concerns with regard to the governance of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and the doping history of the sport. It also reiterated that the place of weightlifting on the programme of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 continues to be subject to ongoing review by the IOC.

Boxing

The second highest reduction was made in boxing. At the same time, the sport will reach full gender equality in athlete participation for the first time at Paris 2024, fostering a gender-balanced programme featuring seven men’s and six women’s events, with the specific weight classes to be finalised by the IOC EB in the fourth quarter of 2021.

When making its decision about boxing, the IOC EB took the ongoing concerns about the International Boxing Association (AIBA) into account. The recognition of the Federation has been suspended by the IOC. At the same time, the IOC reflected its commitment to protect the athletes of the boxing community.

EVENTS AND YOUTH-FOCUSED APPROACH

In the post-COVID-19 world, limiting the overall number of events is a key element in curbing the growth of the Olympic programme as well as additional costs. Although the IFs had requested a total of 41 additional events, the IOC EB decided not to increase the number of events across any of the 28 sports in the initial programme, ensuring a fair and objective approach in applying this principle to its review of the event programme.

In addition, the IOC EB strove to provide further reassurance to the athletes during this difficult time, consistent with the “athletes-first” approach of the IOC and the Paris 2024 Organising Committee. It therefore retained the vast majority of the current events, given the short three-year period between the Olympic Games Tokyo and Paris 2024.

As a result of these considerations, the overall number of events will be reduced from 339 to 329 compared to Tokyo 2020.

Four sports proposed by the Paris 2024 Organising Committee have been confirmed: skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing as well as breaking, which will make its Olympic debut, building on the success of the sport at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018.

Additionally, the urban sport concept has been expanded, showcasing youth-focused events that are inclusive, engaging and can be practised outside conventional arenas.

The following eight events have been included on the programme, replacing existing events, in each case to ensure no increases in event numbers:

- 1 new mixed-gender event in athletics to replace the men’s 50km race walk

- 1 new women’s weight class in boxing to replace 1 men’s weight class

- 2 соревнования по экстремальному слалому на каноэ вместо 2 спринтерских соревнований на каноэ

- 3 новых смешанных соревнования по парусному спорту (включая смешанный кайтбординг и смешанный 470 - двухместная шлюпка), чтобы заменить 1 мужской и 1 женский 470 - соревнования по двухместной лодке и мужской финн - одноместная лодка

- 1 новое смешанное командное соревнование по стендовой стрельбе по стрельбе вместо смешанного командного соревнования по трапу.

легкая атлетика

Исполком МОК высоко оценил стремление World Athletics к достижению полного гендерного равенства как в квотах спортсменов, так и в количестве соревнований. Однако, чтобы не увеличивать общий размер Олимпийских игр, Исполнительный комитет решил сохранить такое же количество легкоатлетических мероприятий в олимпийской программе Токио-2020 (48), предлагая при этом возможность Всемирной легкой атлетике заменить мужскую гонку на 50 км. прогулка с новым смешанным мероприятием.

Это заменяющее мероприятие для мужчин и женщин может быть либо гоночной ходьбой, либо мероприятием по треку, если мероприятие и формат соревнования соответствуют существующим объектам / трассам.

Исполнительный комитет также признал необходимость предоставить Всемирной легкой атлетике необходимое дополнительное время для доработки своего предложения о смешанном мероприятии, которое отвечало бы вышеупомянутым требованиям, и поэтому подтвердил окно для подтверждения предложения о конкретном мероприятии до 31 мая 2021 года.

Парусный спорт

Исполком МОК поддержал введение нового смешанного кайтбординга и смешанных соревнований 470 - двухместных лодок, но решил продолжить рассмотрение смешанных морских соревнований, чтобы должным образом оценить ключевые соображения, касающиеся стоимости, безопасности и защиты спортсменов.

Предложение о конкретном мероприятии будет принято до 31 мая 2021 года.

ЗАДНИЙ ПЛАН

Олимпийская программа разрабатывается после тщательных консультаций с Организационным комитетом Парижа 2024 года, международными федерациями (МФ), национальными олимпийскими комитетами (НОК) и спортсменами и дорабатывается Исполкомом МОК по рекомендациям Комиссии по олимпийской программе.

Вследствие исключительной ситуации, вызванной пандемией COVID-19, МОК и Париж 2024 г. взяли на себя обязательство снизить стоимость и сложность Олимпийских игр.

Об этом приоритете в соответствии с Олимпийской программой 2020 года было сообщено МФ в июне 2020 года, когда Исполнительный комитет МОК подтвердил жизненно важное значение снижения стоимости и сложности проведения Олимпийских игр.