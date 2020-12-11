National Olympic Committee of Ukraine summed up its activity in 2020

Today a meeting of the XXXV General Assembly of the NOC of Ukraine chaired by the NOC President Sergey Bubka has been held. Taking into account the current quarantine conditions, this Forum was held online.

The meeting participants were welcomed by the Chairperson of the Sub-Committee for High Performance Sport and Sports Activity of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Youth and Sports Olga Saladukha, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Vadym Gutzait, Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitaliy Klitschko.

During the meeting, a report on the activities of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the NOC Executive Committee in 2020 was presented to the GA participants.

“The current situation in the world requires flexibility, creativity and determination in our actions. Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures. And the postponement of the Olympic Games in Tokyo is not just an extreme measure, but a historic decision taken to protect the health of athletes and hundreds of thousands of people participating in the Games. Now humanity has realized the importance of the Olympic Movement as never before and the Olympic Games will be a powerful signal of hope for the world in these unprecedented times, " Sergey Bubka emphasized.

According to the NOC President, despite all the difficulties, the Olympic Committee having full support from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the Cabinet of Ministers, the relevant Committee of the Verkhovna Rada and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, managed to successfully transform its projects, effectively fulfill its commitments and continue its support programs for athletes, coaches, entities of the Olympic Movement, significantly strengthening scientific and educational activities.

"The ancient Greeks, to whom we owe the Olympic Games, knew that with every crisis comes an opportunity. Let us take this opportunity to emerge from this crisis even stronger than before. The post-coronavirus world will need sports, and we must contribute to its formation with our Olympic values, "Sergey Bubka stressed, congratulating the Olympic Family on the 30th anniversary of the NOC of Ukraine.

The delegates acknowledged the work of the Olympic Committee in accordance with the NOC Statutes and the needs of the society.

The supreme governing body of the NOC also heard the report of the Audit Commission, approved the budget for 2021, adopted the Anti-Doping Rules of the Olympic Movement of Ukraine and the rotation of members of the NOC of Ukraine in accordance with the applications received from the entities of the Olympic Movement.

The report on the activities of the NOC of Ukraine in 2020 is available on the official website at http://noc-ukr.org/about/officialdocuments/zvit-pro-diyalnist-nok-u-2020-roci/