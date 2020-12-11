The NOC of Ukraine General Assembly approved the Anti-Doping Rules of the Olympic Movement of Ukraine

The XXXV General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee, that took place online due to quarantine restrictions, approved the Anti-Doping Rules of the Olympic Movement of Ukraine. This step is a logical continuation of the NOC's systematic policy in the fight for clean sport and its strong position of zero tolerance to doping.

The National Olympic Committee implements a number of anti-doping education activities, organizing seminars for athletes, coaches and professionals, as well as issuing guidelines and specialized literature. In particular, two anti-doping webinars on major changes in the World Anti-Doping Program were recently held jointly with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Anti-Doping Center (NADC), with more than 350 athletes, as well as 200 coaches, doctors and sports professionals attending.

It should be noted that within the anti-doping course in August this year, the NOC, at the suggestion of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), signed a Declaration on the Implementation of the World Anti-Doping Code 2021. Based on the aforementioned Code, the Olympic Committee together with NADC developed the Anti-Doping Rules of the Olympic Movement of Ukraine, which after being considered at the NOC Executive Board meeting in September were submitted for consideration to the General Assembly.

In accordance with the norms and principles of the document, all stakeholders of the Olympic movement undertake: to recognize and adhere to the Code and comply with the Rules; avoid any contact with persons who have violated anti-doping rules; inform the NADC and the relevant International Federation of such violations; require all athletes who are preparing to competitions, to adhere to anti-doping measures; not to allow any person who is serving temporary suspension or period of disqualification to be a member or be selected to any team or hold any position in the organizations or bodies of the Olympic parties; take appropriate measures to comply with the Code, etc.

The Rules can be found at:

http://noc-ukr.org/about/officialdocuments/antidopingovi-pravila-olimpiyskogo-ruhu-ukraini-/