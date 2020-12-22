Greeting of the President of Ukraine on the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of the NOC of Ukraine

Dear friends, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine. These three decades have been filled with significant achievements, bright victories and records, creative ideas and implemented projects aimed at fostering a strong and healthy Ukrainian nation.

We all remember and are proud of the first Olympic victories of independent Ukraine: figure skater Oksana Baiul and gymnast Lilia Podkopaieva, boxer Volodymyr Klitschko and athlete Inessa Kravets. Their triumphant accomplishments to the glory of our state was continued by the swimmer Yana Klochkova, fencer Olga Kharlan, canoeist Yuriy Cheban, heptathlete Nataliya Dobrynska, boxers Vasyl Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk, shooter Olena Kostevich, gymnast Oleg Verniaiev, freestyler Oleksandr Abramenko, biathletes Olena Pidhrushna, Yuliia Dzhima, sisters Vita and Valya Semerenko and many others.

I believe that in the future your invaluable experience and contribution to the promotion of the ideas of Olympism in our country will contribute to the growth and education of talented athletes who will surely conquer the highest Olympic peaks.

As the Head of State, I will make every effort to develop the Olympic movement in our country, to create conditions for further support of grassroots sport and elite sport.

I wish you and your families good health, peace, success and new achievements in the name of Ukraine.