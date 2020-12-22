Message of the IOC President Thomas Bach for the 30th Anniversary of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

Dear Olympic friends, As you celebrate the 30th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, I would like to add my heartfelt congratulations to you on this important milestone. You can proudly look back on thirty years of progress and incredible sporting success. Ukrainian athletes have made sporting history with their outstanding performances. With the great number of Olympic medals won, your athletes are at the centre of this success story. Above all, your athletes have become champions in your people’s hearts, brought pride and joy to your country and inspired the young generation to believe in their dreams and in their future.

Who better to personify this success story than the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and his predecessor, the Olympic champions Sergey Bubka and Valeriy Borzov. The strong partnership that we at the International Olympic Committee enjoy with Ukraine today is only possible thanks to the important work of the National Olympic Committee. Under the great leadership of President Sergey Bubka, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine is promoting the role of sport in society and is spreading the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and solidarity throughout the country.



Our partnership is another reflection of what we have seen during the past weeks and months of the global coronavirus pandemic: whether in sport, or in the many challenges in life, we are always stronger together. In such difficult times, we need our shared Olympic values more than ever. Even though this crisis is far from over, I hope that we have already learned one important lesson: we need more solidarity. More solidarity within societies and more solidarity among societies.



Solidarity is at the heart of the Olympic Games which unite the world in all its diversity. We will soon celebrate this demonstration of solidarity at the postponed Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. When all the 206 National Olympic Committees and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team come together in Tokyo next July, it will send a powerful message of solidarity, resilience and unity of humankind in all our diversity.



The Ukrainian NOC is an integral part of this Olympic community and this is why your 30th anniversary sends a strong message of hope and confidence in the future.



On behalf of the entire Olympic Movement, thank you for 30 years of friendship and I wish you all the very best for the next 30 years and beyond.



Thomas Bach