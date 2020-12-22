NOC of Ukraine celebrates its 30th anniversary

Today the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine celebrates its 30th anniversary.

On this day, December 22, 1990, the General Assembly of the NOC Founders made a historic decision to establish the Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Under the patronage of the NOC since Ukraine's independence our athletes have won 122 medals at the Olympic Games, 97 medals at the Youth Olympic Games, and 98 medals at the European Games.

In addition to effectively supporting elite sports, the Olympic Committee has been working hard to promote Olympic values and healthy lifestyles. This is what the numerous unique educational and sports projects are aimed at. For its implementation of creative programs, the NOC of Ukraine was recognized as one of the best Olympic Committees in the world.

Over the years, the Olympic Committee of Ukraine has gained significant authority and respect, both in the country and abroad. The IOC Presidents Juan Antonio Samaranch, Jacques Rogge, and Thomas Bach have visited our country in different years.

"You can proudly look back on 30 years of progress and incredible sporting success. Who better to personify this success story than the president of the NOC of Ukraine and his predecessor, the Olympic champions Sergey Bubka and Valeriy Borzov. The strong partnership that at the International Olympic Committee enjoy with Ukraine today is only possible thanks to the important work of the NOC. Under the great leadership of Sergey Bubka, the NOC of Ukraine is promoting the role of sport in society and is spreading the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and solidarity throughout the country, "said the IOC President Thomas Bach in his message to the Ukrainian Olympic family.

In his greeting message the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: " These three decades have been filled with significant achievements, bright victories and records, creative ideas and implemented projects aimed at fostering a strong and healthy Ukrainian nation. I believe that in the future your invaluable experience and contribution to the promotion of the ideas of Olympism in our country will contribute to the growth and education of talented athletes who will surely conquer the highest Olympic peaks".

"The Olympic Movement is truly a unique phenomenon that has incredible power to unite people around peace, friendship and development. And today, more than ever, we realize that sport is the most important factor that helps to overcome any difficulties. I would like to sincerely thank everyone for these three decades of victories, success and achievements, overcoming difficulties, constant movement forward," says NOC of Ukraine President, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka.