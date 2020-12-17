ХХІ reporting and election Session of the Olympic Academy of Ukraine

On December 17, 2020, the ХХІ reporting and election Session of the Olympic Academy of Ukraine took place online. The session was attended by: Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Nina Lemesh, Vice President of the NOC of Ukraine, Member of the IOC Commission on Culture and Olympic Heritage Valery Borzov, Executive Director of the NOC of Ukraine Natalia Kovalenko, heads of regional organizations of the Olympic Academy of Ukraine, members of the Olympic Academy of Ukraine.

Valery Borzov, Vice-President of the NOC of Ukraine, member of the IOC, two-time Olympic champion, Candidate of Pedagogical Sciences, addressed the participants with a welcoming speech.

The work of the Session began with the retaining the work of the heads of the regional branches of the OAU, who, for their significant contribution to the development of the Olympic movement and the dissemination of Olympic values, received gratitude in the nominations:

- “Preservation of the historical heritage of the Olympic movement of Ukraine:

Vatseba Oksana, head of, head of the Poltava branch of the OAU; Ognistiy Andrey Vladimirovich, head of the Ternopil branch of the OAU; Gradusov Volodimir, head of the Kharkiv branch of the OAU; Voropai Sergey, head of the Kirovograd branch of the OAU; Molnar Mikhailo, head of the Transcarpathian branch of the OAU; Oleinik Yuriy, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk branch of the OAU; Tomenko Olexander, acting head of the Sumy branch of the OAU;

- "I give my heart to children":

Kruzhylo Halyna, head of the Zaporizhia branch of the OAU; Moskalenko Natalia, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Branch of the OAU; Anushkevych, head of the Donetsk branch of the OAU; Zavadska Lydia Arkhipovna, head of the Rivne branch of the OAU; Stetsenko Anatoliy, Head of the Cherkasy Branch of the OAU; Yachnyuk Yuriy, head of the Chernivtsi branch of the OAU; Eremenko Eduard, head of the Kyiv regional branch of the OAU; Kalytka Svitlana, Head of the Volyn Branch of the OAU; Kuzmenko Oleksandr, Head of the Luhansk Branch of the OAU;

- "Olympic movement - for all":

Kutek Tamara, head of the Zhytomyr branch of the OAU; Yatsunsky Alexander, the head of the Nikolaev branch of OAU; Dutchak Yurii Vasyliovych, Head of the Khmelnytsky Branch of the OAU; Yakovliv Volodymyr, Head of the Vinnytsia Branch of the OAU; Olga Koltsova, Head of the Kherson Branch of the OAU; Vrzhesnevsky Ivan, head of the Kyiv city branch of the OAU.

According to the agenda, the report of the President of the OAU Maria Bulatova on the activities of the Olympic Academy of Ukraine in 2017-2020, the report of the Dean of the OAU Yuriy Michuda on the budget of the Olympic Academy of Ukraine for 2017-2020 and the report of the Scientific Secretary Larysa Dotsenko on international activities were heard Olympic Academy of Ukraine in 2017 – 2020.

The discussion was attended by Natalia Kovalenko, Executive Director of the NOC of Ukraine, Oksana Vatseba, Head of the Lviv Regional Branch of the OAU, Halyna Kruzhylo, Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Branch of the OAU Oleksandr Tomenko, Serhiy Voropay, Head of the Kirovohrad Branch of the OAU, Deputy Director of the Olympic Youth Academy of Ukraine and Sports of Ukraine Nina Lemesh, who noted that the activities of the OAU during the reporting period were extremely active, the implemented projects were not only recognized but also highly praised by the domestic and international sports community.

According to the agenda, there was elected a new Executive Board of the Olympic Academy of Ukraine, which included 15 members of the OAU: Bulatova M.M., Borzov V.P., Briskin Yu.A., Vatseba O.M., Voronova V.M., Voropay S.M., Galan Ya.P., Yermolova V.M., Krutsevich T.Yu., Ognisty A.V., Radchenko L.O., Sorokina A.V., Tomashevsky V.V., Tomenko O. A., Umanets N.D.

The core issue of the Session was the election of the President of the OAU. By a unanimous decision of the Executive Board, Maria Mykhailivna Bulatova was re-elected President of the Olympic Academy of Ukraine.

Congratulations to all members of the Olympic Academy and we wish you further success!