Maria Bulatova took part in an online conference organized by the National Olympic Committee of Mongolia
Maria Bulatova took part in an online conference organized by the National Olympic Committee of Mongolia
12 January 2021 Share
At the invitation of the President of the National Olympic Committee of Mongolia Naidan Tushinbayar, Vice President of the NOC of Ukraine, President of the Olympic Academy Maria Bulatova took part in an online conference with a report on "Olympic Education in Ukraine".
During the discussion, agreement in principle was reached on further fruitful cooperation between the NOCs of Ukraine and Mongolia in the field of Olympic education.
