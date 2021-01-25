Maria Bulatova took part in the meeting of the Executive Board of the European Olympic Academies

On January 20, the meeting of the Executive Board of the European Olympic Academies took place online. The event was attended by the President of the Olympic Academy of Ukraine, Vice President of the NOC of Ukraine Maria Bulatova.

The participants of the meeting praised the educational initiatives and activity of the Olympic Academy of Ukraine in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting discussed a number of issues related to further cooperation between the National Olympic Academies of Europe and solving the urgent challenges of today.