Maria Bulatova took part in The General Assembly of the European Olympic Academies

The General Assembly of the European Olympic Academies took place on January 29-30. President of OAU, Vice President of EOA, Vice President of the NOC of Ukraine DR. Prof. Maria Bulatova took part in its work and made a report on European initiatives of the NOC of Ukraine in the field of education and preservation of the Olympic cultural heritage.

Outlined ways to implement educational programs in a pandemic time. She stressed the need to create a strategy for the development of European educational and cultural programs in the postcoronavirus period, comparing it with the Neo-Renaissance.