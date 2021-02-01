Newslarr NOClarr Maria Bulatova took part in The General Assembly of the European Olympic Academies
Maria Bulatova took part in The General Assembly of the European Olympic Academies
01 February 2021 Share
Maria Bulatova took part in The General Assembly of the European Olympic Academies

The General Assembly of the European Olympic Academies took place on January 29-30. President of OAU, Vice President of EOA, Vice President of the NOC of Ukraine DR. Prof. Maria Bulatova took part in its work and made a report on European initiatives of the NOC of Ukraine in the field of education and preservation of the Olympic cultural heritage.

Outlined ways to implement educational programs in a pandemic time.  She stressed the need to create a strategy for the development of European educational and cultural programs in the postcoronavirus period, comparing it with the Neo-Renaissance.

 

Latest in media
loader
loader
Olympic Team of Ukraine
NOC PROJECTS
NOC of Ukraine
News
Olympic competition
Токіо-2021 172
Пекін-2022 0368
© 2021. All rights reserved. Use material
this site only with reference.
ForForceMade in