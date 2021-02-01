EOC WELCOMES BOXING, SHOOTING TO EUROPEAN GAMES KRAKÓW-MAŁOPOLSKA 2023

The sports programme for the 3rd European Games in Kraków-Małopolska is taking shape rapidly, with boxing and shooting becoming the latest Olympic sports to sign on for Europe’s leading multi-sports event for elite athletes in 2023. The European Olympic Committee (EOC) reached agreements with the European Shooting Confederation (ESC) and European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) this week, making boxing and shooting the seventh and eighth sports included on the programme since December 2020.

“Our goal is to provide a springboard for our best European athletes from our European Games to the Olympic Games, which follow a year later,” said EOC Acting President Niels Nygaard. “We are pleased that so many Olympic sports also see the value in our continental event, which gives their athletes the opportunity to compete at the very highest level while also getting an authentic taste of the Olympic experience.”

Kraków-Małopolska will be the third straight edition of the European Games for both boxing and shooting, following successful appearances at Baku 2015 and Minsk 2019.

ESC President Vladimir Lisin noted how his sport was one of the first to back the idea the European Games ahead of the first edition in the Azerbaijan capital six years ago. “The European Shooting Confederation was one of the first to support the idea of the European Games and gave them a special importance from the very beginning. We managed to ensure the participation of all top European shooters and the allocation of the Olympic quota places,” Lisin said.

“We are happy the European Olympic Committees appreciated the input of the ESC in the success of the European Games and found a possibility to increase the athletes quota and the number of shooting sport events in the program of the third European Games in Poland, he continued. “We guarantee the highest quality of our competitions and believe in the success of the 2023 European Games.”

EUBC President Franco Falcinelli said he was looking forward to another excellent edition of the European Games, this time in Poland, a country known for its love of sport and deep heritage of world-class athletes.

“The European Boxing Confederation, which I am honoured to chair, is particularly pleased to participate with the best athletes from its 50 National Federations at the 3rd European Games Kraków-Małopolska 2023. Since Baku 2015, we have been fervent supporters of this long-awaited competition, which has given continental Olympic sports an extraordinary message of innovation, capacity and organizational sustainability,” Falcinelli said.

EOC Secretary General Raffaele Pagnozzi also welcomed the enthusiasm shown by both Federations for the European Games: “Boxing and shooting have been with us from the start, and we cannot be happier to welcome them back at the 3rd edition in 2023, Pagnozzi said. “Their presence at Kraków-Małopolska 2023 further underscores the stature of our event, which will feature the leading athletes from across Europe once again competing for continental glory.”

The EOC Coordination Commission for the 2023 European Games, led by Chair Hasan Arat, has been working closely with the European Federations to finalise their participation at Kraków-Małopolska.

“With eight sports now confirmed, the EOC is quickly putting together an exciting, innovative and fan-friendly offering featuring the best athletes in Europe for the summer of 2023,” said Arat. “Along with our Sports Director Peter Brull, we are in contact with the Federations on a daily basis and more agreements will follow in the upcoming weeks.”

The European Games in 2023 will be an important stepping stone for the continent’s athletes in many Olympic sports on the road to Paris 2024. They will also be a showcase for some newer sports, such as beach handball, which will be making its first appearance at a senior multi-sport event since the ANOC World Beach Games Qatar 2019.

Boxing and shooting join badminton, beach handball, canoe, karate, modern pentathlon and taekwondo, with more sports set to follow in the coming months.