Sergey Bubka congratulated the super finalists of the "Brain Ring - Luhansk Olympic" held as part of Global Sports Week under the auspices of UNESCO

On the occasion of the Global Sports Week, which takes place under the auspices of UNESCO, the super final of the regional educational event "Brain Ring - Luhansk Olympic" that was held in the Luhansk Regional State Administration has discovered the best experts of the Olympic Movement among schoolchildren of the Luhansk region.

The students, team mentors, honored guests of the event including the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration- the head of the Regional Military-Civil Administration Serhiy Haidai, the Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Artur Seletsky, the head of the Committee on Physical Education and Sports of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine Vadym Stetsenko and representatives of regional Olympic branches, who joined the event online, were greeted by the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka.

"I am glad to congratulate our talented young people on reaching the super-final of the cognitive event" Brain Ring - Luhansk Region ". Each of you is already a winner, but you should always remember, both in sports and in life, you are the main rival for yourself, so if you win yourself, you will conquer everyone, "he said.

"It is symbolic that today's event takes place during the Global Sports Week, which takes place from February 1 to 5 in the world under the auspices of UNESCO. As the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, I am pleased to contribute to the strengthening of peace and well-being, the development of culture, science and education through sports activities."

According to Sergey Bubka, everyone should work on self-improvement, so he called on young students to improve their skills, discover new knowledge and, of course, practice sports and physical activity.

The President of the NOC of Ukraine thanked the Luhansk Regional State Administration and its head Serhiy Haidai, the Luhansk Region Olympic Branch headed by Viktor Ostretsov, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine for their support to the development of the Olympic Movement.

"Your knowledge, your health is the real wealth of your life. Set goals, dream, always believe in your strengths and confidently go to the fulfillment of your dreams" Sergey Bubka emphasized while noting that in the region there are a lot of famous athletes of different generations who totally won 49 Olympic awards and are role models for young people to follow.

The “Brain Ring” became a joint pilot project of the Luhansk Regional Branch of the NOC of Ukraine and the Luhansk Regional Branch of the Committee on Physical Education and Sports of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and was supported by Luhansk Regional State Administration, Luhansk Regional Branch of the Olympic Academy of Ukraine and NGO "Sports Union of Schoolchildren and Students".

Following the results of the qualifying games, which took place online during November-December 2020, more than 200 participants joined the project - 38 teams of secondary schools of the region.

The winner of the super final of the intellectual battles became a team of the Troitskyy Lyceum.

Along with the positive emotions from the exciting game, all participants of the super final received gifts, sets of Olympic literature and T-shirts from the NOC of Ukraine, as well as were awarded with medals and diplomas by the Committee on Physical Education and Sports of MES of Ukraine, and the winning team took the Cup "Brain Ring - Luhansk Olympic".