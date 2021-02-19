G7 LEADERS SEND MESSAGE OF SUPPORT FOR THE OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020

The communique issued at the end of the virtual meeting of G7 Leaders supports the “commitment of Japan to hold the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner this summer as a symbol of global unity in overcoming COVID-19”.

Welcoming the statement, President Bach said: “We welcome the message of support from the G7 Leaders for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, to be held this summer. At the IOC, we are very grateful for this strong signal of confidence and encouragement. This will inspire us to reinforce even further our efforts, together with the Japanese government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, to organise these Olympic and Paralympic Games in a safe and secure way for all the participants.”

Today’s statement follows similar support from the G20 Leaders’ Summit in November, when the leaders gave their backing to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.