ARCHERY AND MUAYTHAI ADDED TO EUROPEAN GAMES 2023

The European Games Kraków-Małopolska 2023 will showcase the continent’s top athletes in a range of Olympic and non-Olympic sports, including archery and muaythai, the latest additions to the programme of the third edition of Europe’s leading multisport event.

Archery will be making its third straight appearance at the European Games, while Muaythai, also known as Thai Boxing, will make its European Games debut in 2023.

“The European Games give our continent’s elite athletes in popular non-Olympic sports the chance to compete at the highest level and showcase their exceptional talents to a wider audience, said Acting President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Niels Nygaard. We are excited to offer a strong mix of both with the inclusion of archery and muaythai on the 2023 programme today.”

World Archery Europe (WAE) President Mario Scarzella said he appreciated the confidence the EOC has placed in archery, in particular through the introduction of mixed-team Olympic qualification and Compound archers at the 2019 European Games in Minsk.

“As President of World Archery Europe and on behalf of the entire European archery family, I can assert that we have welcomed with great pride and satisfaction the confirmation that our sport will be part also of the 3rd edition of the European Games in 2023,” Scarzella said. “I am very much looking forward to seeing the best European archers competing in the 2023 Kraków-Małopolska European Games.”

EOC Secretary General Raffaele Pagnozzi said: “We are quickly putting together the strongest and most eagerly anticipated sports programme in European Games history, one that sports fans in Europe and around the world will be keen to follow.”

The EOC Coordination Commission for the 2023 European Games, led by Chair Hasan Arat, has been working closely with a number of European Federations to finalise their participation at Kraków-Małopolska.

“Together with EOC Sports Director Peter Brüll we are in daily contact with a diverse and exciting range of sports federations regarding participation at the 2023 European Games,” said Arat. “We are very pleased with the growing interest in the Games, which bodes well for our goal of organising the best edition of the European Games yet, just a year ahead of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.”