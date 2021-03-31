SPORT CLIMBING, TRIATHLON JOIN EUROPEAN GAMES 2023

The sports programme for the European Games Krakow-Malopolska 2023 continues to grow with the inclusion today of sport climbing and triathlon. Sport climbing, which is set to make its Olympic Games debut this summer at Tokyo 2020, will be making its first appearance at the European Games in 2023, and will offer qualifying opportunities for the following year’s Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Triathlon will return to the European Games fold in 2023 for the second time after featuring at the first edition in Baku in 2015.

“Sport Climbing and Triathlon are two exciting Olympic sports that we are thrilled to welcome to the Krakow-Malopolska European Games,” said Chair of the Coordination Commission for the European Games 2023 Hasan Arat. “Both sports are fan favourites, and they join an already solid line-up of sports for 2023 that we are confident will be the most comprehensive and innovative yet for a European Games.”

The European Games are the continent’s premier multisport event for elite athletes and are held every four years. The European Games Kraków-Małopolska 2023 are set to include roughly two dozen Olympic and non-Olympic sports. Sport climbing and triathlon join archery, badminton, beach handball, boxing, canoe, karate, modern pentathlon, muaythai, shooting and taekwondo on the 2023 programme, with more sports set to follow in the coming weeks.