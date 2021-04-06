The Ukrainian Olympic Family joined the celebration of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

Today, on April 6, the world celebrates the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace. Initiated in 2013 by the United Nations in partnership with the International Olympic Committee, it aims to remind us of the life-affirming and consolidating power of sport. A white card, the symbol of this day, is a manifestation of support for peace and an opportunity for development through sports activities. After all, sport is the factor that unites people irrespective of their nationality, faith, convictions, and healthy lifestyle together with physical activity are the keys to our common prosperity and well-being.

Every year, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine supports the #WhiteCard initiative, uniting hundreds of sports admirers around the Olympic values of friendship, respect and excellence. Therefore, this year, according to good tradition, for two weeks famous athletes, medallists of the Olympic Games, World and European Championships, their mentors, representatives of sports organizations and sports fans in different parts of our country has been raising white cards testifying their commitment to promote peace in the world through sports.

In particular, today, during the all-Ukrainian online conference, the IOC Member, NOC of Ukraine President, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka, together with the heads of all NOC regional offices and fellow athletes representing 26 Olympic centers, raised a white card in solidarity with the ideals of sport.

“In these challenging times, this day has a special meaning because it is sport that has a unique power that allows you to overcome difficulties and move forward. As UNESCO Champion for Sport, I can confidently assert that sport is an ambassador of peace and unity,” - Sergey Bubka stressed.

“I join the #WhiteCard campaign and raise this card as a symbol of the positive power of sport. Dear friends, let's fill our world with positiveness and unity. Stay active and healthy, athletic and successful by sharing the Olympic values of friendship, excellence and respect!"





