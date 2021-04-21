Sergey Bubka took part in the European Commission online seminar

At the initiative of the European Commission an online seminar was held to discuss the issue of attracting young people to sports and adopting healthy lifestyles as "new normal".

The speakers of the European forum were Mariya Gabriel, EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, Minister of Education of Portugal, Vesna Bratić, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Montenegro, Sergey Bubka, President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Member of the International Olympic Committee, UNESCO Champion for Sport and Olympic Champion.

During his speech, Sergey Bubka noted the importance and relevance of the topic of the seminar.

"Indeed, the involvement of young people in sports, active and healthy lifestyles, physical activity is an important task that is faced not only by sports organizations, but also the entire European and world community. During the long period of quarantine, many people, including youth, had the opportunity to see once again the important role of sports and exercises, starting from simple exercises at home or joining training online, to jogging or cycling," he said.

Sergey Bubka noted that the international Olympic Movement pays much attention to both attracting young people to sports and educational programs for the young generation. In particular, this is launching and holding of the Youth Olympic Games and the European Youth Olympic Festivals, the expansion of the Olympic Games program with popular and interesting sports for young people.

"Considerable attention of the IOC's strategic plan for the further development of world Olympism - Olympic Agenda 2020 + 5 is aimed at young people, because young people are our future. Among the main directions are digitalization, increasing the importance of digital technologies, communication with active users of video games, reaching various social groups outside the Olympic community, further attention to athletes and their education, and much more," Sergey Bubka added.

The UNESCO Champion for Sport highlighted the important role of sports in recovery from the pandemic, as the crisis has shown more clearly than ever that sport is a highly effective tool used by many countries in their recovery efforts. "A convinced confirmation of the role of sport is the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the Resolution "Sport as a factor for sustainable development", which notes "the invaluable contribution of the Olympic and Paralympic movements in establishing sport into a unique means for the promotion of peace and development," he said.

Sergey Bubka also noted the active work of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine in attracting youth to sports, promoting Olympic values among the younger generation. "We implement a number of educational and sports projects for youth and post-career programs for athletes, in particular: Olympic Day, Olympic Lesson, OlympicLab, DoLikeOlympians, Olympic Stork, Olympic Corner, Olympic Book, informational and educational project for athletes Sportcamp&More. In close cooperation with the Olympic Academy of Ukraine, the NOC actively contributes to the development of Olympic education in schools, the publication of Olympic literature," the NOC President said.

At the end of his speech, Sergey Bubka told about the social campaign of the NOC of Ukraine and the Coca-Cola company to attract the country's youth to a healthy and active lifestyle, within the framework of which 7 motivational videos on Olympic values were produced with the participation of famous athletes.