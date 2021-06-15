G7 Leaders reiterate support for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

The world leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) met in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, UK, and expressed their backing for the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner.

In the communiqué released after their Carbis Bay Summit over the weekend, the G7 Leaders said: “In Cornwall we have revitalised our G7 partnership. Our Shared Agenda for Global Action is a statement of our shared vision and ambition as we continue to collaborate this year and under future Presidencies. As we do so we look forward to joining with others to ensure we build back better, in particular at the G20 Summit, COP26, and CBD15 and the UN General Assembly, and reiterate our support for the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner as a symbol of global unity in overcoming COVID-19.”

IOC President Thomas Bach welcomed the statement: “We thank the G7 leaders for their support. We take this as a great encouragement to deliver safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 for everybody in this spirit of worldwide solidarity.”