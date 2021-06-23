President of Ukraine discussed the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics and the national Healthy Ukraine program with the IOC President

Today, during a phone conversation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach about the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo and told about the implementation of the national program "Healthy Ukraine". IOC member, President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka also joined the discussion.

The President congratulated the interlocutor on the anniversary of the IOC and noted the significant contribution of the committee to the development of the Olympic movement and the promotion of sports around the world. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that on this occasion, the NOC of Ukraine has developed a special Olympic warm-up exercises that united the country under the slogan "Get charged with sports."

"Ukraine is a country of Olympic champions. A striking example of this is President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Sergey Bubka," Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed.

The parties exchanged views on the Tokyo Olympics expected by millions of fans around the world.

"I believe that the pandemic will not affect the holding of the Olympics. Ukraine will be worthily represented on this holiday of sports, which will unite the whole world," the President said.

The President told Thomas Bach about the key elements of the nationwide Healthy Ukraine program, the implementation of which will make sports more accessible to all categories of the country's population. The main components of the program are the Healthy School initiative, the introduction of a system of regular medical examinations for citizens over 55 and the construction of sports grounds and outdoor activities parks in Ukraine. The Head of State stressed: "The main goal of the program is that Ukrainians should live longer and better".

Thomas Bach, in turn, thanked for the greetings and accepted the invitation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Ukraine to take part in the celebrations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee.