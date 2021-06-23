Olympic Day 2021: Ukraine is recharging with sports

June 23 is a special day for sports admirers all over the world, which celebrates Olympic values. On this day in 1894, in Paris, the International Olympic Committee was created at the initiative of Baron Pierre de Coubertin. In Ukraine, as in over 200 countries worldwide, the anniversary of the IOC foundation is marked with a variety of activities. This year, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine holds them under the slogan "Recharge with Sports" and they are dedicated to the major event of the year - the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in the capital of Japan.

The highlight of the Olympic Day 2021 is Olympic warm-up, which grows into a nationwide flash mob, where everyone can take part irrespective of the place of residence.

“This is a wonderful initiative, which once again will unite the country by Olympic values and principles, and inspire our Olympians to new accomplishments in Olympic Tokyo,” the President of the NOC of Ukraine, Olympic champion Sergey Bubka stressed during the Olympic Day opening. He expressed his sincere gratitude to everyone who took part in organizing the holiday and taking the opportunity encouraged everyone to participate in the Olympic Day and cheer for Ukrainian athletes who will start to pursue Olympic awards in Tokyo in one month.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Olympic champion Vadym Guttsait also expressed his congratulations on the occasion of the holiday.

“It is very important for us that as many of our citizens as possible engage in physical activity. So that they bring their children to sports sections and we could see these children at the Olympic Games in 10 years. Be active and exercise!”

Iryna Trostianska, director of the radio station Perec FM – the partner of the Olympic Day in Ukraine, joined the congratulations.

“Today is a great holiday of sports, youth, inspiration and dignity. If Peretc FM is a smile - a smile is the shortest way to make friends, and sport is the best way to unite people. This is a great tandem. Have a happy celebration."

Anna Rizatdinova, bronze medallist of the Olympic Games in rhythmic gymnastics, became the creator and main coach of the Olympic warm-up. The author of the song and a participant of the warm-up was the frontman of Antytila band, UNICEF Youth Ambassador to Ukraine Taras Topolya. They were joined by: actress, host of the program "Morning with Ukraine" on the TV channel "Ukraine" Liliia Rebryk, Ukrainian singer and songwriter Arsen Mirzoyan, host of the TV channel "1+1" Marichka Padalko and two-time Olympic champion in canoeing Yuriy Cheban.

The end of the holiday was bright as well. Sergey Bubka, Vadym Guttsait, together with Iryna Trostianska, bronze medallist of the World Fencing Championship Olena Kryvytska and the youngest European champion in the history of diving Oleksiy Sereda, as well as the other participants of the holiday, released Olympic balloons into the sky as a symbol of peaceful and sporting future.

It should be noted that throughout the month, everyone will be able to join the all-Ukrainian challenge online - to repeat exercises presented by the warm-up coaches and young TikTok House bloggers and win Olympic gifts by posting their video on the official NOC of Ukraine pages in social networks.

Thus, on the eve of the start of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, that will begin on July 23, 2021, the energy of sports will capture the whole of Ukraine.

