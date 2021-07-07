The composition of the Ukrainian Olympic Team for participation in the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo has been approved

Today, at the NOC of Ukraine Executive Board meeting, according to nominations submitted by the national federations and adhering to the international and national selection system, there was approved the nominal composition of the Ukrainian Olympic Team for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo 2020.

Despite the impact of the global pandemic and significant changes in the sports calendar, in particular, the postponement of the Games, Ukrainian athletes overcame tough qualification and gained the right to represent the country in the competitions of the best athletes on the planet.

In Tokyo 2020 Ukraine will be represented by 158 Olympians in the following sports and disciplines: badminton, boxing, wrestling (freestyle, Greco-Roman), weightlifting, cycling (road, track, mountain bike), rowing, canoe/kayak, gymnastics (artistic, rhythmic, trampoline), judo, karate, equestrian, athletics, swimming, artistic swimming, archery, shooting, diving, modern pentathlon, tennis, table tennis, triathlon and fencing.

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo will be held from 23 July to 8 August.