Bright seeing-off of the National Team of Ukraine to the Olympic Games in Tokyo on the air of the telethon

In less than two weeks, the most anticipated event for the sports world, the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, will start in the capital of Japan. Traditionally, on the eve of the departure of the National Olympic Team of Ukraine to the host countries of the Games, its solemn seeing-off takes place. Realities have made their own adjustments, therefore, in order to preserve the health of our Olympians and taking into account the harsh conditions of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee on the Covid protocol, the procession of the national team was replaced by an extraordinary and bright four-hour telethon, which took place on the air of the official broadcaster of the Olympic Games in Tokyo in Ukraine - TV channel UA : First.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was one of the first who wished sports luck and victories to our Olympians:

“I am convinced that you are the best ambassadors to represent Ukraine beyond our borders at a high level, ”the head of state emphasized.

“The whole country will not just keep our fingers crossed for you - we will be with you all the time. We will support you greatly. "

According to the President of the National Olympic Committee, Olympic champion Sergey Bubka, support is extremely important for our athletes, because it will also support for the Ukrainian flag to be raised in Tokyo.

“The Olympic Games are a great event for every athlete. And everyone who qualified for these multisport competitions is already a hero. The Olympians will feel our support in Tokyo. And they use these emotions in sports arenas, ”the head of the NOC stressed, noting that the world needs these Games very much today. And athletes must inspire the world to be positive, healthy and confident that we can overcome all adversity.





The Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Olympic champion Vadym Gutsait also joined to the congratulations: “It is very important for us that all athletes are healthy and confident in achieving the victories”

On this day, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Youth and Sports Andriy Kozhemyakin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Takashi Kurai also addressed their wishes for success to the Ukrainian team that day.

Along with the presentation of the Olympic uniform, in which our athletes will enter the sports arenas of Tokyo, the postage stamp redemption, where together with Sergey Bubka and Vadym Gutsait, Igor Smelyansky, General Director of Ukrposhta took part, has become traditional for the seeing-off ceremonies.

Famous athletes - Olympic champion Nataliia Dobrynska and Olympic medalist Olena Govorova, together with medalist of European and world diving championships Yulia Prokopchuk, singer, songwriter Anna Dobrydneva, a leader of the "Antitela" band, the UNICEF youth ambassador in Ukraine Taras Topolia, a host of "Morning with Ukraine" and "People Everywhere" on Ukraine TV channel Anatoly Anatolich, a TNMK band participant, a captain of the show stars team - FC “Maestro” team Olexander Fozzy Sidorenko, a host of the Public Studio program on UA ​​channel: First Igor Shavro presented the Olympic team uniform provided by the PEAK company, the official uniform supplier for the Olympic team.



During the telethon, the Olympians who will defend the honor of the country in Japan - fencer Olena Kryvitska, swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk, track&field athlete Yaroslava Maguchih, representative of shooting sport Olena Kostevich, wrestlers Zhan Beleniuk and Olexander Khotsyanovsky, gymnasts Igor Radivilov, Diana Varinska, a judoka Yakiv Hamo, karate fighters Stanislav Goruna and Anzhelika Terlyuga, a diving athlete Oleksiy Sereda, as well as representatives of the national kayak and canoe team Pavlo Altukhov and Anastasia Chetverikova talked about their preparation and expectations from the main multisport event, and a gymnast Illya Kovtun, even demonstrated several exercise on a pommel horse.

The future participants of the Games were joined by the Olympic champions of past years - Georgy Kriss, who, together with the head of the sports establishment, showed their skills during a fencing match, as well as the absolute champion in artistic gymnastics Lilia Podkopaeva and Yuri Cheban, who heads the kayak and canoe team to Tokyo. Experienced and titled Olympians shared their memories of participating in the Olympic Games and gave some valuable advice on how to get ready for the very start.





Spectators could learn more not only about the athletes, but also dive into the atmosphere of the host country. In particular, to gain a deeper knowledge of traditions and culture, to watch the battle of Japanese and Ukrainian dishes, which took place between a member of the Olympic team, karateka Anita Seriogina, and a diving athlete Sofia Liskun, in the partner restaurant “Guramma” under the gaze of the famous chef, co-founder of the restaurant “100 years to come” Evgeniy Klopotenko, as well as learn the art of origami making and the secrets of the tea ceremony.

Everyone could join the "Olympic Warming-up" together with its author, Olympic medalist Anna Rizatdinova, win prizes in the hockey competition, and send their wishes to the athletes of the National Olympic Team of Ukraine at the channel's Facebook page. In addition, during live broadcasts with the help of the journalists of the Public Broadcaster, who worked in the main squares in different parts of Ukraine, the sports supporters and ordinary citizens also conveyed their wishes of success and victories to our Olympians in Tokyo.

The final chord of the four-hour marathon was an incendiary dance performed by the students of the Red Foxes cheerleading studio accompanied by the song of Ukrainian fans “Champions”.

To recall that the XXXII Summer Olympic Games will start in Tokyo on July 23 and will last until August 8.

To recall that the XXXII Summer Olympic Games will start in Tokyo on July 23 and will last until August 8.






