“Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together” - IOC Session approves historic change in Olympic motto

The Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved a change in the Olympic motto that recognises the unifying power of sport and the importance of solidarity. The change adds the word “together” after a dash to “Faster, Higher, Stronger”. The new Olympic motto now reads: “Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together”.

The IOC members unanimously approved the update and amended the Olympic Charter.

In his remarks before the vote, IOC President Bach explained the link between the change and the original motto: “Solidarity fuels our mission to make the world a better place through sport. We can only go faster, we can only aim higher, we can only become stronger by standing together — in solidarity.”

The Olympic motto was adopted with the launch of the Olympic Movement in 1894 at the urging of founder Pierre de Coubertin, who wanted a slogan that expressed excellence in sport. The update also addresses the IOC’s goal to use sport to encourage global solidarity around the values of sport.

The motto in Latin would be “Citius, Altius, Fortius – Communiter” and in French: “Plus vite, Plus haut, Plus fort – Ensemble”.

After the vote, President Bach stressed the importance of solidarity within the Olympic Movement and beyond: “We want to put a strong focus on solidarity. That’s what the word ‘together’ means — solidarity.”

The Session’s approval endorsed a recommendation approved by the IOC Executive Board in April. It was also supported by the International Pierre de Coubertin Committee.

The importance of unity and solidarity is also reflected in the IOC’s global campaign, entitled “Stronger Together”. The creative campaign celebrates athletes by showcasing their journey to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and how they have kept moving even when the world around them stopped. It emphasises the IOC’s message of solidarity and the belief that the world moves forward only when it moves together, and the irresistible power of the Olympic Games to unite people, communities and societies across the globe.