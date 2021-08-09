Ukraine is in the TOP-20 at the Tokyo Olympics medal count

The XXXII Olympic Games, which lasted from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo are over. Ukraine is in the TOP-20 among 206 participating countries in terms of the total number of awards won. Our 153 participating athletes have won 19 Olympic medals (1 gold, 6 silver and 12 bronze).

Another 23 Ukrainians stopped literally a step away from the podium, taking 4-6 places in the final competitions.

In Tokyo, the Ukrainians significantly surpassed the result of Rio de Janeiro 2016, when they won 11 Olympic medals (2 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze medals), despite the fact that the team was represented by a larger number of athletes (206).

Ukrainian medalists of the XXXII Olympic Games are:

"Gold":

- Zhan Beleniuk (Greco-Roman wrestling, 87 kg)

"Silver":

- Mykhailo Romanchuk (swimming, 1500 m freestyle)

- Parviz Nasibov (Greco-Roman wrestling, 67 kg)

- Anzhelika Terliuga (karate, up to 55 kg)

- Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Chetverikova (canoe sprint, women’s canoe double, 500 m)

- Oleksandr Khyzhniak (boxing, up to 75 kg)

- Olena Starikova (cycling track, sprint)

"Bronze":

- Daria Bilodid (judo, 48 kg)

- Igor Reizlin (fencing, epee)

- Olena Kostevych and Oleh Omelchuk (shooting, air pistol mixed team)

- Mykhailo Romanchuk (swimming, 800 m freestyle)

- Elina Svitolina (tennis)

- Alla Cherkasova (freestyle wrestling, 68 kg)

- Iryna Koliadenko (freestyle wrestling, 62 kg)

- Marta Fedina and Anastasiya Savchuk (artistic swimming, duet)

- Liudmyla Luzan (canoe sprint, women’s canoe single, 200 m)

- Stanislav Horuna (karate, up to 75 kg)

- Vladyslava Aleksiiva, Maryna Aleksiiva, Kateryna Reznik, Anastasiya Savchuk, Kseniya Sydorenko, Marta Fiedina, Alina Shynkarenko, Yelyzaveta Yakhno (artistic swimming, team)

- Yaroslava Mahuchikh (athletics, high jump)

WE ARE PROUD OF OUR OLYMPIANS !!!