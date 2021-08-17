Ukraine will support its athletes and create the necessary infrastructure for them - Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with the winners of the 2020 Olympics

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian athletes - winners and prizewinners of the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo and their coaches.

The President congratulated the Olympians on their successful performance at the Olympics, where they won 19 awards.

"You have earned so many medals with your hard work. I understand how difficult it is to prepare for the Olympics during the COVID-19 pandemic. You’ve done great, you have won. Defeated COVID, overcame the distance to this Olympics. And we were rooting for you," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, today the state deals with the creation of sports infrastructure, increases attention to the needs of athletes and coaches.

"You will feel it. We will build an infrastructure that other teams will be envious of. Ukraine will decently support our great athletes," the President said.

In addition, the President raised the issue of creating conditions for the return to Ukraine of powerful coaches who are now training athletes for other countries, as well as for the attraction of foreign experts.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in September, during the visit of the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach to Ukraine, a national program for the development of sports infrastructure will be presented.

The Head of State also spoke in favor of holding the Olympic Games in Ukraine in the future.

"We never hosted them. I am not sure that this will happen during our term, but we will definitely build everything to make it easier for the next generations," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy also presented state awards to athletes who won gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2020 Olympics, as well as to their coaches.