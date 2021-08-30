20 sports now confirmed for European Games 2023 with addition of beach soccer and kickboxing

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) is pleased to announce the inclusion of beach soccer and kickboxing onto the programme of the European Games Krakow-Malopolska 2023

Beach soccer returns to the European Games after proving to be a very popular sport at both editions Baku 2015 and Minsk 2019. In 2023, Polish fans will have the opportunity to experience all the sport has to offer, including top-class competition and a fantastic atmosphere.

Kickboxing, which has recently been proposed for full Olympic status, brings the total number of sports for 2023 so far to 20. The exciting, modern, contact sport is already part of the Asian Games, African Games, World Games and Combat Games, so the inclusion into the European Games was a natural next step. The World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) has experienced significant growth over the past decade and the competition in Poland will see 128 Athletes competing for medals in both ring (full contact) and tatami (point fighting and light contact) disciplines.

EOC President Spyros Capralos (GRE) was delighted to welcome both sports on board for 2023. “Beach soccer has already been a success at our Games and its party-like atmosphere is again likely to make it a must-see sport for everyone in Poland. With kickboxing, they have a clear vision for the development of their sport and have been creating opportunities for their top athletes globally. We are excited to see them at our Games and look forward to having another modern and exciting sport being showcased at the continental level.”

The European Games are the continent’s premier multisport event for elite athletes and are held every four years. Beach soccer and kickboxing join 3×3 basketball, archery, badminton, beach handball, boxing, canoe, cycling, karate, modern pentathlon, muaythai, padel, shooting, ski jumping, sports climbing, taekwondo, teqball and triathlon as sports already on the 2023 programme.