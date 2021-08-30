Sergey Bubka expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of the IOC Honorary President Jacques Rogge

At the age of 79, the heart of one of the prominent leaders of the world Olympic Movement, the Honorary President of the International Olympic Committee Jacques Rogge, stopped beating.

IOC member, President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka, on behalf of the Olympic Family of Ukraine, expressed his sincere condolences to Jacques Rogge’s family, friends, colleagues and friends over the heavy loss.

"A bright personality, an outstanding figure with deep passion and commitments to the Olympic values, a highly professional sports manager and our friend passed away.

We will remember Jacques Rogge as a man who dedicated himself to the service of sports. Regardless of his position, being an accomplished athlete and later serving as the National Olympic Committee of Belgium, the European Olympic Committees, the International Olympic Committee, he has always built his activities on the Olympic values ​​of excellence, respect and friendship.

Jacques Rogge was very special in his human attitude to others, in his incredible love for athletes, defending and constantly strengthening their rights and role, firmly defending the purity of sport. His progressive views in understanding youth and their more active integration into the world Olympic movement that were implemented firstly through the launch of the European Youth Olympic Festivals and later through the introduction of the Youth Olympic Games, gave new impetus to Olympism.

Jacques Rogge always actively supported the Olympic movement in Ukraine being a true and reliable friend for all of us, charging everyone with his energy, ambitious plans and projects.

We are confident that his priceless Olympic legacy will leave a significant mark not only in the history of world sport, but also in our hearts, and Jacques Rogge's activity to strengthen and develop the Olympic Movement will certainly be continued.

Today, at this time of sadness, our thoughts and prayers are with Anna and the whole family. We are with you bowing our heads in sorrow, "Sergey Bubka said in sympathy.

As a sign of mourning the State and Olympic flags were lowered nearby the NOC of Ukraine office.