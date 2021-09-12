Ukrainian President and IOC President discuss Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and a possible future candidature

During a meeting in Kyiv Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated President Thomas Bach on the delivery of extremely safe and successful Olympic Games. They both noted the outstanding performance of Ukraine's athletes, and President Zelenskyy thanked President Bach on the continuing long term support for Ukrainian sport.

President Zelenskyy informed the IOC President that Ukraine is determined to become a host for the Olympic Winter Games and that Ukraine would therefore enter into the dialogue phase with the IOC and will send a delegation to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne as soon as possible.

President Bach warmly welcomed the initiative, "given the great sports tradition of Ukraine, and after having seen a very impressive presentation of the most recent sports and sports infrastructure in the country."

Ukraine has always been a pillar of the Olympic Movement and the IOC President welcomed Ukraine's long term sports strategy for engaging its population and benefiting from the values of sport.